What Lies Ahead for 2017 Posted on by Reno & Decor in Web Exclusive

Welcome to 2017! With Interior Design Show (IDS) just around the corner we are getting set to see what’s hot, new and exciting in the world of design and décor. The Interior Design Show at the Metro Convention Centre in Toronto has established itself as the breeding ground for design creativity, and inspiration, bringing together hundreds of exhibitors each year. So with the start of a new year and our desire for change in our surroundings, why not make a trip to the show and see what inspirations lie ahead for you.

IDS 2017 features a long list of exhibitors showing all their new product releases. Beautiful new modern light fixtures, trendy new furniture designs, reclaimed wood products, innovative new techie solutions for your home and an abundance of small space living solutions from compact, multi-functional furniture to funky room dividers just to name a few. You’ll see new paint colours and finishes, the release of new colours for sinks and faucets from Blanco to inspire your kitchen renovations; as well as the release of new product designs for countertop material from companies like Quartex.Surfaces . This local company are quickly becoming a strong leader as a supplier of solid surface products for your countertops and any other surface needs consistently delivering wonderful colours and patterns of quartz products.

Another company to visit at the show and pay attention to is Kentwood flooring, featuring a unique collection of premium quality genuine hardwood floors that offer a wealth of design possibilities for your home. For a second year in a row Kentwood Flooring (booth 707) has created the IDS Design Challenge, where the company will be showcasing the talents and creativity of students from some of Canada’s leading design institutions. Metropolitan Hardwood Floors (Metro) is the exclusive manufacturer of the Kentwood line of premium hardwood floors . Rather than a traditional trade show booth, the company likes to showcase the talent and creativity of students. Students again were challenged to create a unique design utilizing Kentwood hardwood flooring products, and finalists were selected to ‘build out’ their visions at IDS, where their work will be judged by a panel of industry experts and viewed by the visitors to the show.

With flooring being a crucial part of design and renovations, I look forward to seeing what Kentwood will be offering in colours and finishes. From beautiful weathered and distressed finishes, to antiqued and vintage inspired wood looks I’m certain they will not disappoint.

Designer always look forward to the January IDS show as the inspirations and ideas are endless. Whether it’s the newest edgy designs in lighting, fireplaces, the latest paint colours to be released or the hottest trends in kitchen design you won’t be disappointed. Take advantage of this opportunity and see what may be exciting and new out there that you can incorporate into your projects this year.

For more info about IDS2017 visit www.interiordesignshow.com.