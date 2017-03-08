The National Home Show & Canada Blooms – March 10 – 19, 2017 Posted on Events Calendar by Reno & Decor in Design and Decor

Share this Facebook Twitter Google Email

Enercare Centre, Exhibition Place

Toronto, ON

RENO & DECOR Magazine presents:

“Design Intervention”

From March 10-19, 2017 at the National Home Show, visit RENO & DECOR at booth 4118 to have all of your Design and Decor concerns put to rest. Design Intervention runs every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-hand will be a host of design and decor experts along with your favourite R&D contributors offering free 15-minute consultations. Be sure to bring along your photos, samples and floor plans to ensure you get the most out of your appointment.

For up-to-date information on show details including R&D’s Designer Panel and our Designers’ Appearance Schedule please click here.