URBAN DESIGN – PROFESSIONAL FEATURES The new Grohe Essence Semi-Pro kitchen faucet delivers on quality, performance and award-winning European design. The new hygienic, flexible silicone hose with integrated spring allows for full 360-degree sink coverage with easy, one-hand operation, while a powerful magnet guarantees seamless docking after use. A dynamic focal point for your kitchen! GROHE CANADA grohe.ca

SUPERBLY FUNCTIONAL The BLANCO QUATRUS R15 Apron Front sinks will be offered in three sizes, QUATRUS R15 U2 (equal double), QUATRUS R15 U Super Single and QUATRUS R15 U1 Medium (small single bowl), offering a generous depth of 9 inches in each selection. From a super functional double bowl to an ultra-compact 25-inch model, this collection is designed to satisfy a broad range of lifestyles and kitchen design needs. QUATRUS R15 apron sinks are made of durable, 18-gauge stainless steel with 18/10 chrome-nickel content for exceptional lustre and strength. Product availability is scheduled for Spring 2017. BLANCO CANADA LTD. blancocanada.com

MAKE A DRAMATIC STATEMENT Made from completely natural quartz agate materials, maximize the visual impact of your kitchen with Caesarstone’s Concetto Collection. These extraordinary surfaces are handmade from individually cut and bound semi-precious stones and will transform any space into a unique work of art. Shown here, 8311 Nebbia. CAESARSTONE CANADA caesarstone.ca

A PERFECT ADDITION TO ANY HOUSEHOLD Say hello to your new personal barista: the Jura E6. Simply select your favourite drink from the full-colour display and wait. The E6 grinds fresh beans and froths your choice of milk, for every cup. The Jura E6 is the perfect addition to any household, thanks to its intuitive design, ease of use and quality components. FAEMA CANADA faema.ca

CONTEMPORARY CLASSIC The Riobel Azure kitchen faucet with spray is a classic choice for any traditional or contemporary kitchen. It perfectly pairs together a sleek high-arch faucet and single-handle design. Its large-range swing spout gives this faucet wide range of motion and the one-jet pull-down spray extends that range even further. RIOBEL riobel.ca

PRETTY PRACTICAL Soapstone is an excellent choice for kitchen countertops and sinks because it is non-porous and, therefore, resistant to stains and bacteria. Soapstone does not require chemical sealants and withstands extreme temperatures. The natural-honed matte finish and silky smooth texture give this stone a timeless elegance and beauty. GREENSVILLE SOAPSTONE COMPANY greensvillesoapstone.com

SLEEK AND SOPHISTICATED Le Creuset has unveiled its new hue for 2017: Oyster. Inspired by its namesake, delicacy, iron skies and glistening stones, this unique gradient of grey applied to Le Creuset’s cookware, bakeware, tableware and accessories is both subtle and strong. Establishing itself as the new neutral with its cool and dramatic undertones, Le Creuset’s Oyster embodies sleek and effortless sophistication in modern, minimal and rustic kitchens. Oyster is available in all product categories at Le Creuset Boutiques across Canada as well as select fine kitchen retailers. LE CREUSET lecreuset.ca

TILE MAKEOVER X-Tile Canada, with three locations in Toronto and Mississauga, offers a wide range of ceramic, glass, metal, porcelain, natural stone, and mosaic tiles, including 13-x13- inch Porcelain Tile and 12-x24-inch Italian Porcelain Tiles. Open seven days a week. X-TILE CANADA x-tile.net

HIGH-QUALITY CABINETRY Since 1992, Niico Millwork Group has served customers in the Greater Toronto Area looking for high-quality cabinetry and storage solutions for their homes. They create one-of-a-kind kitchens, bathrooms, home offices, closets, built-in entertainment and wall units, wall beds; also garage restorations. NIICO MILLWORK GROUP LTD. niico.com

ETERNALLY EXOTIC STONE & MARBLE Silestone by Cosentino’s new Eternal Collection features seven exotic shades inspired by some of the world’s most sought-after stones and marbles. The collection includes revolutionary Cosentino-patented N-Boost technology, which helps attain a greater intensity of colour and lustre and makes cleaning and maintenance easier than ever before. COSENTINO ca.silestone.com

MINIMALIST, REFINED & COMPOSED Introducing one of Kohler’s newest collections, Composed. This gorgeous faucet epitomizes on the ever-popular minimalist design with refined curves making it an elegant, timeless piece. Atlantis Bath Centre is showcasing several pieces from the new Composed collection! Visit an Atlantis nearest you to get started on your new renovation, featuring the Kohler Composed collection. ATLANTIS BATH CENTRE atlantisbathcentre.ca

THE FRIDGE OF ALL FRIDGES The Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator shocked the world during its debut at CES 2016. Featuring a 21.5-inch LCD touchscreen, it allows you to manage your groceries, connect with the household, and entertain those around it. Visit any Canadian Appliance Source showroom to find your perfect appliances. CANADIAN APPLIANCE SOURCE canadianappliance.ca

TAP THAT FOOT The GROHE foot-activated faucet delivers a totally hands-free experience; water flow is activated with a simple tap of the sensor with your foot. Water temperature can be pre-set, and the faucet can still be operated as normal. A retro-fit kit is also available to convert any GROHE pull-out kitchen faucet. GROHE Foot Control faucets are available at The Water Closet. THE WATER CLOSET watercloset.ca

SOPHISTICATED & INNOVATIVE Answering consumer desires for modern, urban design, the new Zura collection from Delta Faucet is constructed to deliver a precise marriage of rounded, rectangular and triangular elements. The geometric shapes effortlessly blend together, creating a collection that is every bit as contemporary and sophisticated as it is innovative. MASCO CANADA LIMITED mascocanada.com

ONCE IMPOSSIBLE IS NOW POSSIBLE Art resides at the core of Vicostone’s product development and they aim to immortalize artistic touch in every design. With constant innovation and unique know how, Vicostone pioneers in “The Art of Quartz.” Inspired by the elegance of natural travertine with a vein cut that visually resembles wood grain, this collection offers a stunning, luxurious new look with the resiliency of engineered quartz for your countertop. Available in white, cream and black. VICOSTONE CANADA INC. vicostone.ca

TIMELESS & ELEGANT Let Tapestry Decor bring your ideas to life. Special thought went into the details of this kitchen renovation designed and executed by Tapestry Decor. Rich textures, stone work, and gorgeous floors. Tapestry adds not only elegance but also function to any space. TAPESTRY DECOR tapestrydecor.ca

CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY Canada’s premium quartz manufacturer, HanStone Canada, is revolutionizing the quartz industry. Produced in a state-of-the-art facility in London, Ontario, HanStone Quartz is known for superior quality and exceptional design. With over 50 unique colours and patterns to draw inspiration from, paired with a lifetime residential warranty, it’s no wonder HanStone is the natural choice for homeowners and interior designers alike. Locally made, distinctly beautiful, naturally Canadian. HANSTONE CANADA hanstone.ca