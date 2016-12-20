Peter Freed, prolific real estate developer and Canadian visionary, leads dynamic ownership group acquiring Toronto Fashion Week from IMG Posted on by Reno & Decor in Web Exclusive

Share this Facebook Twitter Google Email

(CNW)—Peter Freed announced the purchase of Toronto Fashion Week from IMG Canada Limited on December 19, 2016.

Freed, president of Freed Developments, is spearheading the ownership group comprised of several of the country’s top executives in real estate, media and finance. Together, this civic-minded group has acquired the storied semi-annual event with the goal to create a global forum for fashion, retail, arts, entertainment and culture to be anchored in Yorkville, the city’s preeminent luxury retail and brand destination.

“Toronto is a city that is experiencing exponential growth; fashion and retail have been integral contributors to this,” Freed said. “I’ve witnessed it first-hand developing commercial and residential properties across the GTA over the past 15 years. With the purchase of Toronto Fashion Week from IMG, we have the opportunity to create a multi-faceted program that embraces the Canadian fashion and design community, addresses today’s retail trends and consumer interests together with the creation and integration of a strong digital platform.

“It’s extremely exciting.”

“As we sought a new steward for Toronto Fashion Week, Peter’s vision stood out,” said Catherine Bennett, SVP and managing director, IMG Fashion Events & Properties.

“He and his team are planning an exciting new direction for the event, and we are confident that the many talented designers and brands in Canada will enjoy this much deserved platform under his leadership. We wish the new team the best of luck and look forward to seeing what’s next for the Canadian fashion industry.”

Joining Freed and the team as the president of Toronto Fashion Week is IMG alumna, Carolyn Quinn.

Quinn, previously the director of fashion events and properties for IMG Canada, will be spearheading the event’s organization, direction and execution. With over 15 years of experience in fashion, media and large-scale festival productions, Quinn brings tremendous expertise, insight and a comprehensive understanding of the fashion and retail sectors.

Also joining the group is seasoned public relations executive Suzanne Cohon, who co-founded and is the principal of ASC Public Relations. Cohon will be assuming the role of TFW fashion, arts and culture ambassador, leading all communications for Toronto Fashion Week.

The new team behind Toronto Fashion Week will unveil its new direction and overall program in Q1 of 2017.

freeddevelopments.com/