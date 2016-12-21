Koket’s trendiest colours for 2017 Posted on Web Exclusive by Reno & Decor in Design & Decor

Inspired by Pantone’s key colour trends for 2017, Koket enters the New Year with an exquisite collection of pieces that will appeal to everyone.

From bright and vivid to earthy and soft, next year’s choices are hopeful and happy, just like some of the Koket’s patterns of fabrics, wallcoverings, and decor items. Taking a cue from Pantone’s Spring 2017 Colour Report — and their Colour of the Year, Greenery — we selected our favourite colours for the coming year and added our own predictions from trendsetter and Koket creative director Janet Morais.

Greenery

Not surprisingly, this tangy yellow-green is reminiscent of fresh foliage and the various green hues throughout nature. Although lighter and brighter, Greenery reminds one to take a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate.

Primrose Yellow

Primrose Yellow is bright and cheerful, with a warm undertone that keeps it from looking highlighter bright. This colour is perfect for upholstery pieces, like a chair or a sofa, thanks to its warm appearance.

Flame

Flame is the only orange-toned colour predicted for spring. Flamboyant and vivacious, this orange-red hue is great for brightening up darker spaces or adding a fiery pop of colour.

Niagara

This classic denim blue colour is predicted to be the most prevalent colour in spring 2017. The cool colour evokes ease and relaxation, and looks great as an accent or an all-over colour.

Pink Yarrow

Probably the most vibrant colour of the bunch, Pink Yarrow is a bold and tantalizing hue that grabs attention. Hard to ignore, this colour packs a playful punch and is great as a statement colour.

Lapis Blue

Lapis Blue has an inner richness that is not seen in Niagara, making it a bolder and more confident colour. This is a stunning shade that can give a dramatic yet chic touch to rooms.

Island Paradise

A refreshing aqua blue, Island Paradise evokes tropical settings and dreamy days. Wonderful as an accent or all-over colour, the cool blue green hue is invigorating yet calming. Although vibrant, this hue can be applied to walls, accents and upholstery.

Pale Dogwood

Pale Dogwood is the softer offspring of Rose Quartz. This peaceful shade carries an essence of purity and innocence like a newborn baby. A beautiful subtle hue, the soft pink looks stunning on walls and upholstery pieces.

Kale

Now you can eat it while gazing at the colour on your walls. Kale is another foliage-based green that conjures up desires to connect to nature. This colour is neutral enough to use all over or as an accent.

Hazelnut

Balancing out the rest of the hues is neutral Hazelnut. A light, warm brown, this shade brings to mind a natural earthiness like the nut itself. It’s a great transitional colour to carry you throughout the seasons. Very gentle and glamourous at the same time.

Koket

Daring design aesthetic, high-impact shows, lavish presentations and the notoriously risqué ad campaigns have an uncanny way of conveying Koket’s mission, which is to create highly desirable statement pieces.

The innate desire to seduce and entice its devotees is perfectly illustrated in the Guilty Pleasures & Exotic Opulence Collections. Composed of dramatic case goods, luscious upholstery, exquisite lighting and decadent furs, all of which will mesmerize with their magical mineral medley, lux metallics, vibrant jewel tones and exotic peacock feathers. Koket’s line is manufactured by master artisans and jewellers who leave no detail or element forgotten. Koket’s principal designers are a group of exceptionally artistic and well-rounded product designers who are led by Janet Morais’ creative eye and almost fanatic strive for perfection. The brand is managed by an elite staff of highly-skilled individuals who strive to create moments of design seduction while seamlessly selling the collection worldwide through a selective network of interior designers and luxury retail stores.

