Jo Alcorn's Top Gift Picks

If you’re like me, every year when the holidays roll around I start shopping early to find my favorite classic items, and great new options. Here are my favorite finds that are sure to please everyone on your list.

A stunning holiday décor theme is white elements mixed with winter animal accents. This year I found these great items from Bouclair Home that you’ll want to pick up for a loved one…and yourself too!

Give your health conscious and busy, on-the-go loved ones a gift that they can really use. The Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Blender is a great option. It’s so powerful you can chalk it full of hearty fruits and vegetables for a healthy smoothie or a warming soup on a cold winter’s day. It’s also sleek and modern so you can proudly display it on your counter top.

I love functional! I recently fell in love with the Thermador Under-Counter refrigerator. These refrigerators mount under your counter and will work well in any space, whether it is a compact city condo or a large suburban kitchen. This would be a great gift to split with siblings and pair with a wine subscription for your parents.

Give your dog the gift of comfort this year with these reversible and fully washable dog beds (and I do mean fully – the entire thing goes into the wash!). As an added bonus, you can get matching throw pillows, so pooch’s bed is an attractive part of the décor www.joalcorn.ca

The holidays are all about giving. Plan International Canada’s Gifts of Hope are unique gifts that support real projects in developing countries. One I particularly love is Buzzing Bees that you can donate on someone else’s behalf – providing all the essentials for pollinating a buzzing family business. You can pair your recipient’s donation card with a honey pot or a beeswax candle.

Cuddle up under this luxurious heated throw that combines the best of both worlds – luxury and comfort – together. The faux fur reverse to Sherpa heated throw from Sunbeam has a Sherpa lining for an incredibly cozy feel. The perfect gift to enjoy on cold winter nights.

I have always loved the nature inspired selections from Artemano. I have an annual tradition of going to their store to pick up great hostess gifts – they have options that no other store carries, items inspired by or found in nature. Each unique piece is sure to delight your recipient, and bring the warmth of nature into their inside world.

I love to decorate with art – and no room is complete without some great pieces. One of my favourite sources for artwork is Posterjack. You upload your photo on their site and they turn it into beautiful artwork on canvas or in gallery frames and unique table decor like acrylic blocks. Their artwork makes for a really thoughtful gift.

There’s always that hard to buy for guy on your list, but this year a trip to Home Hardware is all it takes to find something perfect! I love gifts that are practical and will get used. The Benchmark Twistor is great for the handyman on your list! It’s an 8 volt cordless screwdriver features 380 different head positions with a 360 degree orbital rotation.

Not sure what to get that someone who has it all? Why not consider pampering them with a get-away? I recently stayed at Viamede Resort in the Kawartha’s. It’s a two hour drive from Toronto (or they also offer a shuttle service). You can go on a weekend or even on a mid-week getaway. The gift of a getaway is perfect for that person looking for experiences instead of a tangible gift. And did I mention the food is amazing?

