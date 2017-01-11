“A small space doesn’t have to compromise style,” says Tamara Robbins Griffith, HomeSense Design Expert. “A pretty pastel sectional is a functional choice that also makes a statement and can be supplemented with flexible seating like poufs, stools and occasional chairs. Mirrors are always a great accessory in a small space, and hanging textiles and plants—be they faux or the real deal—add loads of personality.”Pale Blue Sectional $999.99 Macramé Pouf $99.99 Wall Hanging $39.99 each homesense.ca

Furnishing small spaces are chock-full of smart design choices and space-stretching tips. When done successfully, pint-size doesn’t mean sacrificing style or personality for plain old utilitarian function. Check out our latest finds that offer small spaces the whole package.

Sit by Day, Sleep by NightFour functions in one: seating, single bed, bed for two, and two big drawers for storage. FLEKKE DAYBED with two drawers, two mattresses, $667 ikea.com

For Business & PleasureEqually appropriate in a small office, Distil refines the idea of a desk to its essence. Solid wood legs, eased edges and molded plywood top, wires are cleverly hidden from view. Without the storage components, Distil is an elegant table. Table with two boxes, in upgraded Walnut Veneer, $4,999 quasimodomodern.com

Show & StowHanging Storage Rack, $14.99 homesense.ca

Isn’t it RomanticNot quite pink, not quite orange, this round-back coral accent chair warms up a space and adds a touch of romance to a room. Coral Accent Chair, $299.99 homesense.ca — Sil’s Pick — Silvana Longo Editor

For the Love of Laundry I love laundry but most find it a necessary tedious part of domestic life. What may alter your opinion and/or perk up a laundry room is by adding a playful and stylish laundry solution.

This one makes me think of carefree bike rides on a summer afternoon.DANICA Bicicletta Laundry Hamper, $32 thebay.com

NEATFREAK Corner Hamper, $32.99thebay.com

Ladder to SuccessWith two shelves and one desk surface, the Asterix ladder desk is a modern small-space solution for the bedroom, kitchen and home office. As an added touch, the wood grain shows through the finish creating a natural appearance. Available in white and walnut colour options. Asterix Ladder Desk, $279 eq3.com

Stylish Storage Raffia Storage Basket, $39.99 homesense.ca – EM’s PICK — Emilie Simpson Art Director

Ombre Plastic Storage Basket, $34.99homesense.ca

The Appeal of Round This versatile dinette designed by a German design team has modern appeal and various finish and colour options to reflect your personality and preference. The Mesa table top is available in three options: matte black marble, matte white marble, and solid oiled oak. The folded iron base comes standard in a black powder-coated finish but may be customized in yellow, dark teal, kelly green, or eggplant. Mesa Round Dinette Table from $899 eq3.com

Bright Idea This sconce allows you to pick your favourite bulb to display. Designed by Mermelada Estudio, a simple lighting solution with a personal touch and a way to create a lamp that doesn’t take up floor or surface space. Iron-plated with a brass colour. Plate Sconce, $59.95 cb2.com

The Art of Trash Yes, even where and how you deal with trash in a small space is essential. This unique waste bin is compartmentalized to store a range of waste and recycling items with an attractive design that doesn’t take up essential kitchen space. JOSEPH JOSEPH Totem Waste Bin, $329.99 thebay.com

Black & White Beaded Wall Hanging, $29.99homesense.ca

Settee Chic Set atop stainless steel legs, Bolster’s horizontal proportions project lightness and airiness while still anchoring the room. Shown here in white, it adds to the lightness and opens up the space. Settee dimensions, W-68″ D-32″ Bolster Settee, Herman Miller collection, starts at $4,835 quasimodomodern.com

The Multi-Functional Pieces Wrapped in Style

SOTTOSOPRA is a multi-function table that can be set to seven different height positions with the simple touch of the release button and a guiding hand. From lounge table to dining table, the top opens out like a book, to accommodate up to eight guests. Available in smoke ash, walnut, brushed optic white.Sottosopra Table, 29.5×43.5×13.5 to 29″, starts at $.2,414 calligaristoronto.ca

Keep it Light & Sit Tight for 3D Knitted InnovationThis almost transparent amchair is so light, it hardly looks like it’s there at all. Perfect for tiny quarters, it gives the room a feeling of airy openness and space. Designer Sarah Fager used the same 3D knitting technique in colourful sneakers, and wanted to use this smart way to produce furniture. Mission accomplished. PS 2017 Armchair, $199 ikea.com

Add a Pop of ColourGreen is hot this year (See Pantone’s pick for 2017) and a dash of colour is always welcome—especially in a neutral bathroom or any room of the house that needs a bit of character. This little cabinet will hold a lot without taking much floor space. It could work as a bedside table, bathroom storage and extra surface space, a tiny spot for keys in a small entranceway or as an end table. It’s multi-purpose means it will stead you well through the years. Wood Cabinet, 12″x12″x29″, $130 cobistyle.com

A Side Order of Side Tables A small (or big) space essential, the side table is a must-have in practically every room of the house. And besides the appeal of their dimunitive size, they pack a punch of personality—sometimes the smallest pieces make the biggest statement. – Silvana Longo -