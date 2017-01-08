GTA Home & Reno Show – Feb/Mar2017 Posted on Events Calendar by Reno & Decor in Design & Decor

Share this Facebook Twitter Google Email

RENO & DECOR Magazine Presents “Design Intervention”

From February 17 to 20, 2017 at the International Centre, visit RENO & DECOR at booth 263 to have all of your Design and Decor concerns put to rest. Design Intervention runs every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On-hand will be a host of design and decor experts along with your favourite R&D contributors offering free 15-minute consultations. Be sure to bring along your photos, samples and floor plans to ensure you get the most out of your appointment.

RENO & DECOR BOOTH DESIGNER, LINDA MAZUR Designing the booth this year is Linda Mazur. Linda is a nationally publicized designer and Principal of Linda Mazur Design Group. With almost two decades of experience, this in demand multi-disciplinary design firm is known for creating relaxed stylish spaces and full-scale design builds within Toronto, the GTA and throughout Canada.

Be sure to catch Linda on stage along with fellow designers Melissa Davis and Dvira Ovadia, as they discuss kitchen designs and trends. Appearing Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 1 p.m. For more information on Design Intervention be sure to check our website – renoanddecor.com or check out the show’s website at gtahomeandrenoshow.com

RENO & DECOR would like to thank the following sponsors of Design Intervention: