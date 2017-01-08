GTA Home & Reno Show – Feb/Mar2017
RENO & DECOR Magazine Presents “Design Intervention”
From February 17 to 20, 2017 at the International Centre, visit RENO & DECOR at booth 263 to have all of your Design and Decor concerns put to rest. Design Intervention runs every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On-hand will be a host of design and decor experts along with your favourite R&D contributors offering free 15-minute consultations. Be sure to bring along your photos, samples and floor plans to ensure you get the most out of your appointment.
|RENO & DECOR BOOTH DESIGNER, LINDA MAZUR
Designing the booth this year is Linda Mazur. Linda is a nationally publicized designer and Principal of Linda Mazur Design Group. With almost two decades of experience, this in demand multi-disciplinary design firm is known for creating relaxed stylish spaces and full-scale design builds within Toronto, the GTA and throughout Canada.
|Be sure to catch Linda on stage along with fellow designers Melissa Davis and Dvira Ovadia, as they discuss kitchen designs and trends. Appearing Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 1 p.m.
For more information on Design Intervention be sure to check our website – renoanddecor.com or check out the show’s website at gtahomeandrenoshow.com