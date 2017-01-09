Discover The Latest Kitchen Design Trends At The IDS 2017 Show Posted on Web Exclusive by Dvira Ovadia in Kitchen & Bath

There is no better time to start planning your kitchen renovation then at this time of year. Kicking the year off this month is the coveted Interior Design show which is an excellent source of design inspiration. This design/trade show specializes in bringing the latest and greatest in products, finishes and materials that relate to the design industry. Design, architecture and renovation professionals from across the country gravitate to gain insight and vision for their latest projects, it’s also a great source for the public to visit and get encouraged to take a leap in their own home renovation.

One of the latest trends in kitchen design this year is man made stone materials like Quartz. Using these product for countertops, backsplash and features walls is all the hype. This gorgeous engineered stone product mimics the look of natural stone at a fraction of the price, with the benefit of durability that natural marble can’t provide. Quartex Surfaces is one of the leading suppliers of man made stone and will be at this years show . Visit Quartex Surfaces, booth #2122 on Saturday January20th and I will be there to answer your kitchen and bathroom design questions from 12:30-3:30pm

When renovating any kitchen you should also pay attention to your flooring choices. I adore working with warm wood tones in my kitchen flooring design. At the IDS show you will see a variety of flooring options available and this year’s show you’ll see a unique collection of premium quality genuine hardwood flooring options for main floor and kitchen areas. One booth to visit is one of my go to flooring companies Kentwood . Here they will be showcasing at their booth #707 the latest in custom-designed flooring options and hand-worked artisan surface treatments available today.

At the show you’ll also be inspired by all the newest hardware options on the market, visit Lee Valley Tools booth for hardware ideas while at the show . I’m always on the hunt for beautiful knobs and handles I love playing with hardware in my kitchen designs. The unique hardware gives kitchen cabinetry a very personalized and custom-made look.

The IDS2017 show will showcase the latest from the most sought-after appliance manufacturers. the show always brings in the best latest equipment and one place to check out is Distinctive Appliances booth # 622 where you can preview stylish European appliance options that will enhance the look and performance of your kitchen.

When doing a kitchen renovation consider your existing footprint and look at ways to enlarge your space, by either knocking down some walls or taking some space from adjacent rooms, sometimes just a few feet can make a huge difference.

Engage a designer to assist with planning, even if it’s just for a consultation and a floor plan to help you improve your existing spaces.

Don’t forget to look at lighting, consider overhead lighting, ambient and decorative lighting as well as task lighting, which is now simpler than ever with popular LED choiceson the market.

Plan ahead, bring your floor plans and note book to document all your findings and of course comfy shoes ! Happy shopping.

For more information visit toronto.interiordesignshow.com