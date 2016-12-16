Beware of winter window condensation Posted on Windows, Floors, Doors by eieihome in eNewsletter Articles

As the days become colder, do you find your windows are sweating more that normal? Do you have to actively wipe your windows down because they are excessively wet? If so, then you have a condensation problem and you should continue reading.

Why does winter window condensation happen?

When warm indoor air meets the frosty surfaces of your windows during the cold winter months, condensation develops on the glass. It’s the same thing that occurs on a glass in the summer months when you’re drinking something cold. When warm indoor air meets the cooler surfaces of your windows, condensation is created.

Moisture in our homes comes from many different outlets. Our breathing alone creates a lot of moisture, as well as cooking, cleaning, bathing and drying our clothes.

Why should you be concerned?

The build up of moisture in your home can cause peeling paint, rotting wood, dilapidation of plywood, moisture on exterior walls, and fungus, mold or mildew growth. If you are noticing any of these things you should bring a heating and cooling expert into your home immediately.

How can you avoid it? Open a Window

When the days get colder, due to the warmth in our homes, the windows begin to show condensation. Opening a window for an hour or so will create a temporary solution. By opening the window, you’re allowing ventilation to occur, creating better airflow and slightly less moisture in the air.

Energy Efficient Windows

The higher the R-value (resistance of a window to heat conduction), the better it can handle humidity and prevent condensation from forming. Even if you opt for windows with better sealing but the same make, condensation can still form because the new window sealing would reduce air leakage and natural ventilation. Consider looking for triple pane windows when you decide to replace.

Proper Ventilation

As most of us know, when you take a shower or a bath you should always keep the fan on to reduce the amount of steam and moisture created in the bathroom. Keep the fan on for at least 15 minutes after you shower to ensure that moisture is eliminated or extremely minimized.

Installing an exhaust fan in areas of your home that experience moisture is highly recommended by professionals. Consider installing an exhaust fan in every bathroom, especially those that have showers or bathtubs, and laundry rooms.

Proper Maintenance

Keep up with the maintenance of your home and your windows and doors. Making sure that your windows and doors are properly sealed will also allow you to save some money. Also ensure that your vents and air systems are kept clean and are checked often for any defaults. Proper maintenance of your home will save you money and time in the long run.

Quick Tips to avoid Humidity and Condensation Build Up

Avoid overwatering indoor plants

Use a fan in your laundry room whenever you’re drying clothes

Use a fan when you’re cooking and keep it on for approximately 15-20 minutes afterwards

Avoid the use of a humidifier if at all possible

Keep drapes open

