Cover Story – The Eclectic Holiday Home – Dec/Jan2017
A Reflection of personal style. Find your festive style by expressing and building upon the existing decor style in your home.
A Reflection of personal style. Find your festive style by expressing and building upon the existing decor style in your home.
One of the most innovative home heating solutions of the 21st century is modern floor heating systems. Although these structures have been used since the time of the Ancient Romans, the innovative technology used today makes them more efficient, easier to control and cost effective.
We all want a beautiful, good-sized bath in our homes. But sometimes the limited budget gets in our way of doing a proper bathroom renovation. The process of revamping your bathroom doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Getting the extra storage space or beautiful fixtures during bathroom renovation Toronto doesn’t have to be too costly.
The wreath is on the door, the outdoor lights are up, the tree is trimmed, and you are about to settle in for the evening and watch a holiday movie… BUT wait… you haven’t bought one present yet! Let our gift guide inspire you for all the special people on your list—sit back and enjoy the movie—we’ve got this one.
The real vs. artificial Christmas tree—Mark breaks the silence on the subject and reveals his favourites.